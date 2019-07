The Coffin Daggers are better than The Cramps. With a Mosrite roar right outta its Gotham garage, this spawn of New York City is the perfect collision cocktail of Link Wray, Dick Dale, and Los Straightjackets. Loud and vicious, and the fun that comes with it. Awesome, torrential surf action.

The Coffin Daggers pay Thursday, July 25, 8 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $10. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; coffindaggers.com.