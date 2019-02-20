Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

February 20, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

SURF ROCK | The Surfrajettes 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY COURTNEY READER
  • PHOTO BY COURTNEY READER

All-female surf rock quartet The Surfrajettes has become an international sensation over the past few years. Based in Toronto, the band is known for its psychedelic surf rock instrumentals, delivered in a classic, 60's go-go style. Rochester's Anne Liebel plays drums in the group, alongside guitarists Nicole Damoff and Shermy Freeman and bassist Sarah Butler. Each musician demonstrates tenacious technical skills as they weave between each other's notes. Performing without any vocals, The Surfrajettes keep the party going by letting the instruments speak for themselves, with a tasteful mix of surf rock covers and original, psychedelic-post-punk jams.

The Surfrajettes will perform with guests The Shine on Saturday, February 23, 9:30 p.m. at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $10. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; facebook.com/thesurfrajettes.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
20 Thu
21 Fri
22 Sat
23 Sun
24 Mon
25 Tue
26
Escape Terrain @ Record Archive

Escape Terrain @ Record Archive

Alyssa Trahan @ B-Side

Grateful Shred, Mapache @ Flour City Station

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

  • Re: Our national emergency

    • Harry, I see you care about education.

      Lesson #1-- America is a Republic

    • Posted by Inquisitive
    • on February 19, 2019

  • Re: Our national emergency

    • Mrs. Towler, I wonder if youknow the song, "Democracy" by Leonard Cohen. Here is a…

    • Posted by Harry Pearle
    • on February 19, 2019

  • Re: RTS is thinking about creating 'mobility zones'

    • I would suggest RTS create a couple of loops in the suburban villages. For example,…

    • Posted by Inquisitive
    • on February 18, 2019
  • More »

    • Guides & Special Issues

    Winter Guide 2019

    This Week's Issue

    February 20-26, 2019
    Issue Cover
    Cover Story:
    Yarms: a profile in musical curiosity
    read more ...

    By Daniel J. Kushner

    Tweets @RocCityNews

    © 2019 City Newspaper.

    Website powered by Foundation.