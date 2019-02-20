SURF ROCK | The Surfrajettes 

All-female surf rock quartet The Surfrajettes has become an international sensation over the past few years. Based in Toronto, the band is known for its psychedelic surf rock instrumentals, delivered in a classic, 60's go-go style. Rochester's Anne Liebel plays drums in the group, alongside guitarists Nicole Damoff and Shermy Freeman and bassist Sarah Butler. Each musician demonstrates tenacious technical skills as they weave between each other's notes. Performing without any vocals, The Surfrajettes keep the party going by letting the instruments speak for themselves, with a tasteful mix of surf rock covers and original, psychedelic-post-punk jams.

The Surfrajettes will perform with guests The Shine on Saturday, February 23, 9:30 p.m. at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $10. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; facebook.com/thesurfrajettes.