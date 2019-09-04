Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
September 04, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

SURF | Surfer Joe 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY PABLO MEDRANO
You've got your Spaghetti Westerns, now here's some Spaghetti Surf for ya. Hanging ten from Italy, Lorenzo "Surfer Joe" Valdambrini adds a jazzy component to surf's requisite splash-and-roar a-go-go. There's very little wiggle room when playing surf guitar. A mere couple of clicks in either direction, and it ain't surf any more. But Valdambrini twangs textbook, tenacious, and strong, adding some sweet chordal phrasing amid a flurry of 16th and 32nd notes. Joining Surfer Joe for this show will be Rochester surf rats Televisionaries.

Surfer Joe plays on Wednesday, September 11, 8 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $10. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; surfmusic.net.

