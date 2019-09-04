SURF | Surfer Joe 

You've got your Spaghetti Westerns, now here's some Spaghetti Surf for ya. Hanging ten from Italy, Lorenzo "Surfer Joe" Valdambrini adds a jazzy component to surf's requisite splash-and-roar a-go-go. There's very little wiggle room when playing surf guitar. A mere couple of clicks in either direction, and it ain't surf any more. But Valdambrini twangs textbook, tenacious, and strong, adding some sweet chordal phrasing amid a flurry of 16th and 32nd notes. Joining Surfer Joe for this show will be Rochester surf rats Televisionaries.

Surfer Joe plays on Wednesday, September 11, 8 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $10. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; surfmusic.net.