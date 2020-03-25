Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
March 25, 2020

.
Susan B.'s Big Year 

susan.jpg

Rochester has grand plans to celebrate its favorite daughter — Susan B. Anthony — and her accomplishments throughout 2020, a year that marks a trifecta of important anniversaries.

The first is the 200th anniversary of Anthony's birth. The second is the 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which recognized women's right to vote. Lastly, the Susan B. Anthony Museum & House celebrates the 75th anniversary of its founding.

The museum, at 17 Madison St., Rochester, was the home of Anthony for 40 years and was where she conducted the bulk of her most important work. It was the hub for planning strategies, organizing campaigns, writing speeches, and preparing petitions. Indeed, the Finger Lakes region was the hub of the women's suffrage and equality movements of the 19th century.

To honor Anthony's legacy and the contributions of other important women, the city and the museum have partnered to hold myriad events, including a suffragist parade, several Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra events focused on women, and featuring only female performers at one of the city's weekly Party in the Park gatherings.

The Rochester Institute of Technology will spotlight its annual Big Shot photo project on the Susan B. Anthony neighborhood, and a 300-panel quilt commemorating the suffragist movement will be on display at the New York State Museum in Albany.

Votercade is a series of single-day events to be held throughout the Rochester region aimed at inspiring people to become more involved in civic matters. The event features a motorcade of vintage and contemporary cars, street theater, historical perspectives, music, displays, and interactive games.

Five Votercades have been planned, with the first being at the Ganondagan Historic Site in Victor on May 16; at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn on June 13; at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Rochester on July 25; at the Rochester Public Market on August 29, and at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center in Geneva on October 3.

A parade celebrating women and encouraging voter registration will be held in Rochester on September 12. The parade route will start at West Main and Broad streets and will calumniate with a celebration in Susan B. Anthony Square Park, off Madison Street near the museum.

For a full calendar of events celebrating Susan B. Anthony and other important women in local history, go to rocsuffrage.org.

In This Guide...

  • Exhibit A+

    Exhibit A+

    A survey of Rochester's museums, galleries, art studios, and public art
    Rochester is regularly called a "city of the arts" by politicians and cultural movers and shakers alike.

    By Rebecca Rafferty Mar 25, 2020

  • From ale to weisse, Rochester brews it

    From ale to weisse, Rochester brews it

    The Flower City loves beer and there's no shortage of fresh, local brews.

    By Gino Fanelli Mar 25, 2020

  • For the kids

    For the kids

    Family-friendly options in Rochester
    If there is one constant theme to greater Rochester, it's that the area is a great place to raise kids.

    By Daniel J. Kushner and David Andreatta Mar 25, 2020

  • Take me to your leader

    Take me to your leader

    Greater Rochester saw a lot of changes in its political scene in the last year.

    By David Andreatta Mar 25, 2020

  • Shelf-aware

    Shelf-aware

    A peek into Rochester's literary scene
    Believe it or not, Amazon hasn't entirely replaced independent booksellers, and not everyone prefers to absorb their literature through a screen.

    By Rebecca Rafferty Mar 25, 2020

  • Moving the needle

    Moving the needle

    As the third-largest city in New York, Rochester has a rich local media scene, with a daily newspaper, a feisty alternative news weekly, three network television news affiliates, and dozens of radio stations.

    By David Andreatta Mar 25, 2020

  • The sites for sounds

    The sites for sounds

    A curated guide to essential local concert venues
    Location is everything when it comes to seeing music performed live.

    By Daniel J. Kushner Mar 25, 2020

  • Welcome to the neighborhood(s)

    Welcome to the neighborhood(s)

    When we talk about "Rochester," we're not just talking about the city.

    By CITY STAFF Mar 25, 2020

  • Dive into the nightlife

    Dive into the nightlife

    As the old Willie Nelson song goes, "The nightlife ain't no life, but it's my life."

    By Frank De Blase Mar 25, 2020

  • A renters' rights run-down

    A renters' rights run-down

    Rochester is a city of tenants where roughly two-thirds of all residences are rented, not owner-occupied.

    By Jeremy Moule Mar 25, 2020

  • House party

    House party

    Rochester's off-off-really-off-Broadway performance venues
    For a city of Rochester's population size and general distance from the Great White Way, there's an impressive amount of talent and options for theatre lovers.

    By Leah Stacy Mar 25, 2020

  • Weed in the Flower City

    Weed in the Flower City

    Let's make one thing clear off the bat: Recreational cannabis was not yet legal in New York as of this guide's publishing.

    By Gino Fanelli Mar 25, 2020

  • A guide for all seasons

    A guide for all seasons

    You might think you know all there is to know about your hometown, but you can live in a place your entire life and learn something new about it every day. That's what CITY's Annual Manual is all about.

    By David Andreatta Mar 25, 2020

