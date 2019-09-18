SYNTH-POP | Strfkr 

Known for ethereally catchy pop struts like "Rawnald Gregory Erickson the Second," Strfkr was originally given its name as a joke by an early fan. Based in Portland, Oregon, the band began as the brainchild of Joshua Hodges and evolved into a quartet. Strfkr has released five albums since 2008, including its latest album, "Being No One, Going Nowhere" from 2016. The music radiates bouncy, psychedelic indie pop with thumping bass lines, cosmic electronic timbres, and dreamy vocal melodies. Hodges has a soft, high-pitched tenor voice that resembles Kevin Barnes from Of Montreal. Strfkr's music is hypnotic, danceable, and ultimately soothing.

Strfkr will perform with special guests Das Kope on Thursday, September 19, 8 p.m. at Anthology, 336 East Avenue. $20. All ages. 484-1964. anthologylive.com; strfkr.com.