SYNTH-POP | The Bad Dreamers 

Known for balancing a grim personal aesthetic with ironically bright electronic arrangements, The Bad Dreamers is the synth-wave brainchild of sought-after producer David Schuler. Based in Los Angeles, The Bad Dreamers recently released its newest single, "Georgetown," a haunting observation of characters in "The Exorcist." The Bad Dreamers' highly anticipated sophomore album is set to be released in 2020. Imagine a fog machine with flashing lights in a dark nightclub, echoed by washed out vocal trails and danceable retro-pop grooves. Schuler has a deep but tender vocal delivery, and the densely layered soundscapes have a nostalgic quality.

The Bad Dreamers will perform along with Jacob Asher and Boy Jr. on Thursday, December 26, 9 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $5. Ages 18 and over. 454-2966. bugjar.com; thebaddreamers.bandcamp.com.