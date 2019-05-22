Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
May 22, 2019

Taco Tuesday 

Taco Tuesday is a sacred tradition, but nobody likes a stale routine. Put these joints in your rotation. We've included their Tuesday hours and a standout fact about each.

click to enlarge ILLUSTRATION BY RYAN WILLIAMSON
  • ILLUSTRATION BY RYAN WILLIAMSON

Bitter Honey (127 Railroad Street; bitterhoneyroc.com; open 5 p.m. to midnight) Try the homemade masa bread drizzled with honey.

Dorado (690 Park Avenue; doradoparkave.com/family; open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.) More than 300 individual tequilas on the menu.

Guacamole Authentic Mexican Taqueria (144 West Commercial Street, East Rochester; guacamoletaqueria.com; open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) A fast-casual style eatery.

Itacate (3249 Union Street, North Chili; itacate.net; open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) Start with the fried avocados.

Itacate Express (1477 Jefferson Road; itacate.net; open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) This may be the only place that's open for breakfast.

click to enlarge follow-the-oysters---tues.jpg

John's Tex Mex (426 South Avenue; johnstexmex.com; 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.) Offers a Mexican version of the Rochester Plate.

La Casa (93 Alexander Street; rochesterlacasa.com; open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) Great outdoor dining on the back patio.

Lulu Taqueria (6 North Main Street, Fairport; luluroc.com; open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Nice view of the canal, and their cauliflower taco with honey roja salsa is a personal favorite.

Mesquite Grill (910 Elmgrove Road; mesquitemexgrill.com; open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) You get complementary chips and salsa AND complementary soup.

Monte Alban Mexican Grill (2245 Empire Boulevard, Webster; montealbangrill.com; open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) Filling lunch specials for under $10.

Neno's Gourmet Mexican Street Food (649 Monroe Avenue; nenosmexican.com; open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Started as a food truck, which is still kicking around! You can locate it by following @nenosft on Instagram and Twitter.

Old Pueblo Grill (55 Russell Street; oldpueblogrillroc.com; open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) The Seoul Man burrito is a tasty Korean take on the wrap.

Salena's Mexican Restaurant (302 North Goodman Street, in the Village Gate; salenas.com; open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.) You can't go wrong with the Mexican Flag enchilada plate.

The Silver Iguana (663 North Winton Road; silveriguanacantina.com; open 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m., food until 10 p.m.) They take Taco Tuesday seriously, and have an extensive all day menu of food and drink specials.

Sol Burrito (521 Monroe Avenue; solburrito.com; open 11 p.m. to 9 p.m.) $20 goes a long way and portions are generous.

The Spirit Room (139 State Street; thespiritroomroc.com; 5 p.m. to midnight, food until 10 p.m.) Aside from tasty bites and beverages, the place hosts regular music performances, poetry readings, film screenings, and tarot readings.

