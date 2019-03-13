TANGO | 'Eternal Tango' 

Beethoven and Brahms are great, but I love it when classical stations shift to works by great Argentine composers like Astor Piazzolla. With quirky rhythms and bandoneon flourishes, Piazzolla's tangos really turn the radio on. One of today's greatest Piazzolla interpreters is Héctor del Curto, who won a major bandoneon contest at the age of 17. This week, the Héctor del Curto Tango Quintet will perform with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra — under the baton of guest conductor Scott Terrell. The program, called "Eternal Tango," will feature works by Piazzolla and many other great Argentine composers. While the audience will remain seated, vicarious thrills will be provided by the tango dancers Guillermina Quiroga and Mariano Logiudice.

Héctor del Curto Tango Quintet performs with the RPO on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16, 8 p.m. at Eastman Theatre's Kodak Hall, 26 Gibbs Street. $24-$112. 454-2100. rpo.org; hectordelcurto.com.