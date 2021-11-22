Teagan and the Tweeds return to Three Heads Brewing for Thanksgiving Eve 

click to enlarge
Local roots rock favorites Teagan and the Tweeds continue their long-standing love fest with Three Heads Brewing for the band’s annual Thanksgiving Eve show on Nov. 24. A rock concert at a brewery seems like an ideal pairing on the biggest drinking day of the year.
And few Rochester rock bands are as consistent or as soulful as Teagan and the Tweeds. Propelled by the strength of Teagan Ward’s charismatic vocals, the band is fluent in country and blues-infused rock, with smatterings of pop and soul.
Though Ward and company’s recorded output is limited — their last release was the single “Please Carolina” in 2019 — they are a relentless live act with inexhaustible feel-good energy. And while Ward’s voice typically takes center stage, the Tweeds’ musical subtleties make the music endlessly listenable — from the warm twang of Tommy Formicola’s pedal steel guitar to Katy Eberts’s smooth vocal harmonies, to Jeremy Stoner’s understated but tuneful bass lines.
Teagan and the Tweeds play Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave. Doors open at 8 p.m. $10. Masks required when not seated if unvaccinated. 585-244-1224. threeheadsbrewing.com
