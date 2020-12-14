Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

December 14, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Tenor Mark Daniels brings holiday warmth to virtual opera concert 

By
click to enlarge choice_concert6-1-83063867a8130e0d.jpg

PHOTO BY AARON WINTERS

The Opera Guild of Rochester continues its virtual presentation of voice recitals, “Bravo Nights,” with a holiday version featuring tenor Mark Daniels and accompanist Rob Goodling on the piano. Although watching a vocal performance via YouTube is not nearly as effecting as hearing it live in the recital hall, there is an undeniable charm and connection that still shines through these virtual presentations. Daniels’ lyric tenor voice has a lightness and warmth that makes it particularly accessible for listeners like myself who bristle at the stereotypical “opera voice” with its heavy use of vibrato. The Dec. 15 recital includes beloved arias by Mozart and Puccini as well as multiple winter favorites and favorite Christmas carols.


Mark Daniels and Rob Goodling’s “Bravo Nights” performance will be available to stream indefinitely on YouTube, beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. Free; virtual tips accepted here.

Daniel J. Kushner is CITY’s music editor. He can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.
click to enlarge holiday_gift_delivery.png

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Mon
14 Tue
15 Wed
16 Thu
17 Fri
18 Sat
19 Sun
20
Rochester Oratorio Society: Live Encore: Brahms' Schicksalslied and Nänie @ Livestream

Rochester Oratorio Society: Live Encore: Brahms' Schicksalslied and Nänie @ Livestream

EP Release Party: <br>Stella Hill, "North Star" @ Livestream

EP Release Party:
Stella Hill, "North Star" @ Livestream

Front Row at Bop Shop Records: Bill Kirchen's Holiday Honky Tonk Show @ Livestream

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2020 CITY News