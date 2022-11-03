'A Time to Terry' is a fresh take on smooth jazz 

click to enlarge

Pianist-producer Terry Bogart’s “A Time to Terry,” released on Sept. 9, is more than just smooth jazz. There are bits of pop, salsa, acid jazz, and even subtle hints of hip-hop. For example, on “Carnival Nights,” playful keys and a catchy melody intentionally deliver a festive feel that gives way to jazz and hip-hop through the use of claps, snaps, and drums. Bogart achieves the transition artfully while fully embracing his own style and staying true to the conventions of contemporary jazz. You can also hear heavy gospel influences with modern classical piano appeal on the album, most prominently on the song “Eternal.”Even with the variety of genres heard on “Time to Terry,” the album has some similarities to the music of Robert Glasper. But Bogart’s music has its own juice, having reached No. 10 on the Billboard contemporary jazz chart. “A Time to Terry” can be heard on major streaming platforms.