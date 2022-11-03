Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

November 03, 2022 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

'A Time to Terry' is a fresh take on smooth jazz 

By
click to enlarge terry_bogart_a_time_to_tarry.jpg
Pianist-producer Terry Bogart’s “A Time to Terry,” released on Sept. 9, is more than just smooth jazz. There are bits of pop, salsa, acid jazz, and even subtle hints of hip-hop. For example, on “Carnival Nights,” playful keys and a catchy melody intentionally deliver a festive feel that gives way to jazz and hip-hop through the use of claps, snaps, and drums. Bogart achieves the transition artfully while fully embracing his own style and staying true to the conventions of contemporary jazz. You can also hear heavy gospel influences with modern classical piano appeal on the album, most prominently on the song “Eternal.”


Even with the variety of genres heard on “Time to Terry,” the album has some similarities to the music of Robert Glasper. But Bogart’s music has its own juice, having reached No. 10 on the Billboard contemporary jazz chart. “A Time to Terry” can be heard on major streaming platforms.

Geary Ann Lewin is a freelance writer for CITY. Feedback on this article can be directed to dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.
click image bestof22_footer5.jpg

Tags: , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Thu
3 Fri
4 Sat
5 Sun
6 Mon
7 Tue
8 Wed
9
Mel Henderson & Greg Wachala @ Little Cafe

Mel Henderson & Greg Wachala @ Little Cafe

One of the brightest guitarists of his generation, Melvin Henderson will soon...
Brockport Symphony: Global Connections @ First Presbyterian Church of Brockport

Brockport Symphony: Global Connections @ First Presbyterian Church of Brockport

Annie Wells Band @ Little Cafe

Annie Wells Band @ Little Cafe

Annie Wells has a passion for creating songs that travel both to...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2022 CITY News