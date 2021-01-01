The Able Bodies look to the 'Future' on new synth-pop single 

click to enlarge

On its self-released new single, “Future,” Rochester duo The Able Bodies replaces its signature lighthearted themes with a message that the pair felt was too important to ignore. Inspired by this summer’s protests for justice, the song includes an opening clip by local singer Danielle Ponder that engages the listener with a serious narrative while expressing hope for systemic social change.Vocalist Eli Flynn contributed the words to the pop-infused backing track that was produced by guitarist and bandmate John Viviani. Using the vocoder effect, Flynn’s voice is like an instrument that drops a smooth, chunky melody line over the soulful, synth-heavy beat. A funky bass line anchors the song, propelling it toward a couple of glitzy guitar solos that sound as if Viviani is levitating.Speaking to the moment, “Future” matches sublime synth-pop with language that certainly resonates. A portion of the proceeds from this song benefits Black Lives Matter.