The 'Big ‘G’ Jam' brings funkadelic acts to Hannibal 

The funk-jam band Litz headlines the "Big 'G' Jam" in Hannibal, Aug. 20 and 21.
During the last gasp of summer, there’s no better place to be for the weekend than at an outdoor retreat like “The ‘G’ Lodge” in Hannibal, just a 75-minute drive east of Rochester. On Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21, “The ‘G’ Lodge” will hold its annual “Big ‘G’ Jam,” inviting national acts such as headliners Litz and Dr. Bacon — as well as favorites from Rochester, including The English Project, The Buddhahood, and The Sideways — to the campground.
Litz is a four-piece jam band that creates a larger-than-life sound, incorporating elements of big band, alternative rock, and electro-funk. Whether they’re playing covers of classic blues-rock tracks or serving up fresh, jam-funk originals, they’re bound to get you up and dancing on your feet.
Hailing from the foothills of North Carolina, Dr. Bacon are a six-piece touring group that blends Appalachian funk, acoustic bluegrass, and ’90s pop-rock to create a flavor entirely its own.
Other local bands such as The Pickle Mafia, Eli Flynn & Friends, Kids in the Basement, Saint Free, and more will perform.
The “Big ‘G’ Jam” runs Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21, at Big “G” Lodge, 81 Keller Road, Hannibal. 585-879-0776. Tickets can be purchased at cnytix.com/events/big-g-jam-2021-8-20-2021. Weekend passes $150; day passes $80 at gate; reserved RV parking $15 (no electric or hookup); $30 pup pass (with signed waiver). A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Cayuga Counseling Center’s Sexual Assault Victims Advocate Resource (SAVAR).