December 01, 2020

The Crawdiddies play 'Front Row at Bop Shop Records' 

click to enlarge The Crawdiddies are (left to right) Dave Paprocki, Ben Haravitch, and Jay Chaffee. - PHOTO BY DAVE PAPROCKI
  • PHOTO BY DAVE PAPROCKI
  • The Crawdiddies are (left to right) Dave Paprocki, Ben Haravitch, and Jay Chaffee.

Local music store Bop Shop Records has been a live music oasis in the COVID desert, regularly presenting virtual concerts via livestream. On  Dec. 4, Rochester roots band The Crawdaddies will bring its take on deep Delta blues and heartwarming Americana. With a formidable lineup that includes banjo player Ben Haravitch, bassist Jay Chaffee, and washboard player Dave Paprocki, the band makes it easy for the listener to sink into its down-home sound. The Crawdiddies’ most recent studio release, “All I Got and Need,” features country blues guitarist and vocalist Raedwald Howland-Bolton.

The Crawdiddies perform as part of the “Front Row at Bop Shop Records” series on Friday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m., via livestream at bopshop.com/live.
