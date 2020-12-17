Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

December 17, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

The Isotopes combines surf music and Santa in its 2020 Christmas show Saturday 

By
click to enlarge The Isotopes.

PHOTO PROVIDED

The Isotopes.

What better way to escape the dreary oncoming Rochester winter during the pandemic than with the fun-loving surf sounds of local party band The Isotopes? The longstanding surf rock band will play its annual Christmas show via livestream this year on Dec. 19, but that doesn’t mean the guitars will shred any less, nor will the Isotopes Go Go dancers boogie with less verve. Whether the band is playing feisty original tunes or providing its quirky take on well-known pop songs such as Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky,” these guys know how to have a good time. Expect some signature holiday classics, as well as guest musicians.


The Isotopes will perform its 2020 Christmas Show on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 8 p.m., via livestream. theisotopes.com.

Daniel J. Kushner is CITY’s music editor. He can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.

Tags: , , , ,

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Thu
17 Fri
18 Sat
19 Sun
20 Mon
21 Tue
22 Wed
23
Rochester Oratorio Society: Live Encore: Brahms' Schicksalslied and Nänie @ Livestream

Rochester Oratorio Society: Live Encore: Brahms' Schicksalslied and Nänie @ Livestream

EP Release Party: <br>Stella Hill, "North Star" @ Livestream

EP Release Party:
Stella Hill, "North Star" @ Livestream

Front Row at Bop Shop Records: Bill Kirchen's Holiday Honky Tonk Show @ Livestream

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2020 CITY News