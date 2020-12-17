The Isotopes combines surf music and Santa in its 2020 Christmas show Saturday 

What better way to escape the dreary oncoming Rochester winter during the pandemic than with the fun-loving surf sounds of local party band The Isotopes? The longstanding surf rock band will play its annual Christmas show via livestream this year on Dec. 19, but that doesn’t mean the guitars will shred any less, nor will the Isotopes Go Go dancers boogie with less verve. Whether the band is playing feisty original tunes or providing its quirky take on well-known pop songs such as Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky,” these guys know how to have a good time. Expect some signature holiday classics, as well as guest musicians.
The Isotopes will perform its 2020 Christmas Show
on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 8 p.m., via livestream. theisotopes.com
.
Daniel J. Kushner is CITY’s music editor. He can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.