The latest coronavirus update shows four more dead in Monroe County 

The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday that 29 more people had tested positive for COVID-19 since the previous day, bringing the total number of cases to 1,818 since the outbreak began.
Just over 1,000 people who contracted the disease have recovered, according to the county, while 91 patients remain hospitalized, including 19 in intensive care units.
Four deaths were reported Monday, raising the total number of people to succumb to the illness to 152.
Of the 29 new cases, two of them were teenage girls and two were women in the their 20s. While death far more often befalls older people with the illness, the number of young people contracting the disease locally has risen in recent weeks.
The figures were revealed hours after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Monroe County and the greater Finger Lakes region had met the criteria to begin reopening.
The county updates its coronavirus figures daily around 4 p.m. The running totals can be found on the county's COVID-19 online dashboard
.