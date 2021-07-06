Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
July 06, 2021 Arts & Entertainment » Art

The Little Theatre expands hours, devotes a day to captioned films 

By
The Little Theatre is expanding its hours this week and devoting a day to playing films with captions.

The theater, which is operated by CITY's parent company, WXXI Public Media, had been open Fridays through Sundays. As of Thursday, July 8,  it will be open Thursday through Sunday.

Scott Pukos, the theater’s public relations coordinator, said that movies played on Thursdays will have "open captions," meaning the captions will be visible on the screen to all viewers. By contrast, closed captions are those that can be turned on and off by the viewer.

The Little has also reintroduced general admission seating arrangements, which were the norm prior to the pandemic, and is no longer requiring masking and physical distancing for people who are fully vaccinated.

“We just changed to something that was more familiar," Pukos said, "and we still do encourage people to purchase the tickets in advance for the easiest convenience, but it’s kind of going back to what we did before."

Randy Gorbman is the news director at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY.
