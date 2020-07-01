click to enlarge
The Medicinals
'We Gonna Get Through'
Self-released
medicinalsmusic.com
Heroes of reggae in western New York and beyond, The Medicinals have just dropped a brand new single of resolve and unity for the community, entitled “We Gonna Get Through.”
A regional supergroup of sorts, the 11-piece roots band features members from Giant Panda Guerrilla Dub Squad, RootsCollider, Mosaic Foundation, Personal Blend, The Level 7 Experience, Hybrid Beats, and The Able Bodies. I mean, what more could you want? What more could you need?
And though The Medicinals are fairly traditional with their one-drop moves and deep-dish grooves, there is a lush underpinning that adds additional texture and tone spice. It’s happy but not frivolous, and serious all the while, assuring cynics and optimists alike that they are actually gonna get through. This single rocks steady.
Frank De Blase is CITY's music writer.