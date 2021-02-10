The Mighty High and Dry's latest rock single features tinges of country 

click to enlarge

It was just a matter of time before Rochester’s band of roots-rock raconteurs, The Mighty High and Dry, broke into country music territory. It seems as though that twangy mood was lurking all along.Released in late December, the new, self-released single “I Keep on Coming Back to You” is a beautiful song that’s almost a country ballad. Vocalist-guitarist Alan Murphy, bassist Kyle Vock, drummer Alex Coté, and guitarist Eric Katerle know when to get out of the way of a good song that is already in touch with its own divinity. There are some grievous angels on the band's shoulders and in the rafters on this track. Arresting, soulful, and righteous.