The Painted Birds perform sunny, thought-provoking tunes at Jurassic Farms 

The Painted Birds' Alex Fortier performing via livestream in 2020. The entire band will play Jurassic Farms on Friday, July 23.
If you’re looking for a way to escape the summer heat, head over to Jurassic Farms for an evening of music spent alongside the Genesee River. This Friday at 7 p.m., Jurassic Farms will welcome The Painted Birds, along with Chaz & The Dazzlers, for a night of genre-bending, eclectic soundscapes.
The Painted Birds is a Rochester-based quartet led by singer-songwriter Alex Fortier. Their knack for experimentation and stylistic creativity makes it difficult to box the talented foursome into a singular musical bracket; the band’s influences stretch from folk rock icons Joni Mitchell and The Band to jazz acts such as Weather Report and The Bad Plus.
Chaz & The Dazzlers will open up the night with their blend of heartening, acoustic folk tunes and indie rock anthems. In his latest musical endeavor, Rochester-based singer-songwriter Chaz Hearne brings together a quintet of talented musicians from across the region.