Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 22, 2021 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

The Painted Birds perform sunny, thought-provoking tunes at Jurassic Farms 

By
click to enlarge The Painted Birds' Alex Fortier performing via livestream in 2020. The entire band will play Jurassic Farms on Friday, July 23.

SCREENSHOT PROVIDED

The Painted Birds' Alex Fortier performing via livestream in 2020. The entire band will play Jurassic Farms on Friday, July 23.

If you’re looking for a way to escape the summer heat, head over to Jurassic Farms for an evening of music spent alongside the Genesee River. This Friday at 7 p.m., Jurassic Farms will welcome The Painted Birds, along with Chaz & The Dazzlers, for a night of genre-bending, eclectic soundscapes.

The Painted Birds is a Rochester-based quartet led by singer-songwriter Alex Fortier. Their knack for experimentation and stylistic creativity makes it difficult to box the talented foursome into a singular musical bracket; the band’s influences stretch from folk rock icons Joni Mitchell and The Band to jazz acts such as Weather Report and The Bad Plus.


Chaz & The Dazzlers will open up the night with their blend of heartening, acoustic folk tunes and indie rock anthems. In his latest musical endeavor, Rochester-based singer-songwriter Chaz Hearne brings together a quintet of talented musicians from across the region.

The Painted Birds play with Chazz & The Dazzlers on Friday, July 23, 7 p.m. at Jurassic Farms, 50 Weidner Rd. facebook.com/JurassicFarmsRoc; facebook.com/ThePaintedBirds; facebook.com/chazhearnemusic.

Emmarae Stein is a freelance writer for CITY. Feedback on this article can be directed to dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.
click to enlarge champion-story-banner.gif

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Thu
22 Fri
23 Sat
24 Sun
25 Mon
26 Tue
27 Wed
28

Fornieri Brothers @ B-Side

Thursday Dinner Live: Camila Ospina-Fadul & Keith Dudinski! @ Brown Hound Downtown

Thursday Dinner Live: Camila Ospina-Fadul & Keith Dudinski! @ Brown Hound Downtown

Thursday Dinner Live: Keith Dudinski @ Brown Hound Downtown

Thursday Dinner Live: Keith Dudinski @ Brown Hound Downtown

Details here....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2021 CITY News