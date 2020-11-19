Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

November 19, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

The Painted Birds play album release show at Photo City Music Hall on Friday 

By
click to enlarge alexfortier_teaser.jpg

SCREENSHOT PROVIDED

Live concerts are exceedingly scarce right now, which makes pop-soul quartet The Painted Birds’ Friday concert at Photo City Music Hall all the more auspicious. The band will be playing an album release show in support of its debut full-length record, “Under the Wing.”

Led by singer-songwriter Alex Fortier on keyboards, the band plays easy-groovin’ tunes that flow freely between pop, rock, soul, country, and Americana — making Fortier, guitarist Will Schantz, bassist Robert MacPartland, and drummer Chris Palace less like birds and more like musical chameleons.

The Photo City Improv show will follow New York State’s COVID-19 safety guidelines; masks are required unless seated at a table, and physical distancing is mandatory. Those uncomfortable with attending live music events at this time can watch the livestream via Photo City Music Hall’s Facebook page.

The Painted Birds will play on Friday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m., at Photo City Music Hall, 543 Atlantic Ave. paintedbirdsmusic.com.

Daniel J. Kushner is CITY’s music editor. He can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.
click to enlarge champion-story-banner.gif

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Thu
19 Fri
20 Sat
21 Sun
22 Mon
23 Tue
24 Wed
25
An Evening with Dangerbyrd @ Photo City Improv

An Evening with Dangerbyrd @ Photo City Improv

One price includes GA table seating, music and BBQ provided by Sticky...

Eastman Jazz Ensemble/ Eastman New Jazz Ensemble @ Eastman School of Music

Rochester Celebrity Organ Recital Series: The Eastman Five @ Livestream

Rochester Celebrity Organ Recital Series: The Eastman Five @ Livestream

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2020 CITY News