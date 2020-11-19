The Painted Birds play album release show at Photo City Music Hall on Friday 

Live concerts are exceedingly scarce right now, which makes pop-soul quartet The Painted Birds’ Friday concert at Photo City Music Hall all the more auspicious. The band will be playing an album release show in support of its debut full-length record, “Under the Wing.”
Led by singer-songwriter Alex Fortier on keyboards, the band plays easy-groovin’ tunes that flow freely between pop, rock, soul, country, and Americana — making Fortier, guitarist Will Schantz, bassist Robert MacPartland, and drummer Chris Palace less like birds and more like musical chameleons.
The Photo City Improv show will follow New York State’s COVID-19 safety guidelines; masks are required unless seated at a table, and physical distancing is mandatory. Those uncomfortable with attending live music events at this time can watch the livestream via Photo City Music Hall’s Facebook page
.
The Painted Birds will play on Friday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m., at Photo City Music Hall, 543 Atlantic Ave. paintedbirdsmusic.com
.
Daniel J. Kushner is CITY’s music editor. He can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.
click to enlarge