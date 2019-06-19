Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
June 19, 2019

The Players: Monday, June 24 

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY CGI ROCHESTER INTERNATIONAL JAZZ FESTIVAL - Cyro Baptista
  • PHOTO COURTESY CGI ROCHESTER INTERNATIONAL JAZZ FESTIVAL
  • Cyro Baptista

Fred Costello | fredcostello.com

4:30 p.m.| M&T Pavilion – Squeezers Stage | (B-3 organ jazz)

Fred Costello may be best known as a sports organist. And indeed, he is so sought after in that role that he has turned down the Yankees, the Mets and several other major league teams. But when he's not in the stadium, the man can also swing. Over the decades, he's played with Slide Hampton, Doc Severinsen, Bobby Darrin and many, many more. (RN)

Cyro Baptista | cyrobaptista.com

5:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.: Geva Theatre Center – Wilson Stage | (World percussion)

You don't know percussion until you've seen Cyro Baptista. He plays an array of Brazilian instruments that are beyond imagination — things like metal pipes that sing. And when he puts down the instruments, he plays his hands and his mouth while electronics build layers behind his singing. He's brought his magic to the work of Paul Simon, Yo-Yo Ma, Herbie Hancock and many others. (RN)

Adam Ben Ezra | adambenezra.com

5:45 p.m. & 7:45 p.m.: Hatch Recital Hall | (World music, double bass)

You've no doubt heard of Flamenco guitar, but have you ever heard of Flamenco bass? Meet Adam Ben Ezra. His combination of tapping percussion, strumming, sliding, harmonics and virtuosic playing transform his upright bass into an orchestra. A YouTube sensation, Ben Ezra has been enlisted by stars like Victor Wooten, Richard Bona and Pat Metheny. (RN)

Bria Skonberg | briaskonberg.com

6 p.m. & 9 p.m.: Kilbourn Hall, Eastman School of Music | (Jazz trumpet and vocals)

Here comes the new generation of jazz, with its eyes on the horizon.Originally from British Columbia, the New York City-based musician Bria Skonberg has been quoted as saying, "I play jazz because it's the closest I can get to flying." The blend between her precise voice and the clarion call of her horn is extraordinary. (FD)

Andrea Koziol and Bill Brennan | andreaandbill.com

6 p.m. & 10 p.m.: The Wilder Room (Vocal jazz)

This duo is known around the Toronto jazz joints. Vocalist Andrea Koziol and pianist Bill Brennan make a big sound full of quieter moments throughout, with balladry that is sensitive and sultry. They call it sweet and salty jazz. So will you. (FD)

Paa Kow | paakowmusic.com

6 p.m. & 10 p.m.: The Montage Music Hall (Drum-centric jazz, world music)

Like a lot of drummers before him, Ghanaian drummer Paa Kow used to build things to beat on: in this case, metal cans covered with fertilizer bags and a drum pedal fashioned out of an old hinge. He's had several equipment upgrades since then, though his drumming is still free-flowing, in the spirit of those Rube Goldberg days. Articulated by a pinpoint band, Paa Kow's music is joyful, with plenty of brassy panache. He calls it Afro-Fusion. (FD)

The Willows | thewillowstrio.com

6:15 p.m. & 10 p.m.: Max of Eastman Place (Vocal jazz)

Go to page for an interview with the trio's Krista Deady.

Greg Humphreys Electric Trio | greghumphreys.com

6:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.: Geva Theatre Center – Fielding Stage | (Rockin' funk and soul)

Led by Dillon Fence frontman Greg Humphreys, this trio applies some eclectic electric guitar as an underpinning to Humpherys' blue-eyed soul. In one big swirl of energy, the band jams a bit but the classic angle keeps it rooted. (FD)

Enemy | enemytrio.bandcamp.com

6:45 p.m. & 8:45 p.m.: Christ Church | (Progressive jazz)

Bass, piano and drums are three instruments totally distinct from each other. But when bassist Frans Petter Eldh, pianist Kit Downes, and drummer James Maddren play, it's as if they are all parts of the same swinging organism. After creating a stir in England, Enemy is spreading it's brand of musical simpatico to distant shores. (RN)

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio | delvonlamarrorgantrio.com

7 p.m. & 8:45 p.m.: M&T Pavilion – Squeezers Stage (Heavy jazz organ)

In-your-face never sounded so good. Seattle's Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio is on a mission to break the shackles of conventional organ jazz. Their search has turned up some pure rockin' drive, groove, and roll here. (FD)

Yellowjackets | yellowjackets.com

7 p.m. & 9:15 p.m.: Temple Building Theater | (Smooth jazz)

With saxophonist Bob Mintzer, keyboard wizard Russell Ferrante, drummer William Kennedy and bassist Dane Alderson, Yellowjackets has been one of the premier acts in the smooth jazz firmament for four decades. While the term "smooth" sometimes connotes easy listening, these guys are the real thing — excellent musicians who attract a wide swath of listeners. (RN)

Sonidos Unidos | facebook.com/SonidosUnidosMusic

7 p.m. & 9 p.m.: AvanGrid Foundation/RG&E/Barclay Damon Fusion Stage | (Latin, jazz fusion)

This nine-piece ensemble from right here in Rochester will have you dancing in no time, with their particular brand of Latin-infused jazz. Adept at numerous dance music styles, from salsa and merengue to bachata and kizomba, this group has a suave, fun flow. (DK)

Kari Ikonen | karikonen.com

7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.: Lutheran Church of Reformation | (Straight-ahead jazz)

In 2013, keyboardist Kari Ikonen won the Yrjö award — Finnish Jazz Musician of the Year — for his extraordinary mastery and imaginative use of piano, Fender Rhodes and Moog synthesizer. Ikonen has toured the world, playing with greats like Lee Konitz and Ra Kalam Bob Moses. Ikonen's adventurous trio features Finnish jazz artists Olli Rantala on bass and Markku Ounaskari on drums. (RN)

The Aquaducks | theaquaducks.com

7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.: City of Rochester Jazz Street Stage (Jam band)

Nashville is home to these funky jamsters, but the music is so much more than just that Nashvegas twang. Featuring the vocals of Cavanaugh Mims, this is the perfect band for outside venues and bare feet. (FD)

Djabe | djabe.hu/en

8:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.: Big Tent | (World music)

In the African Ashanti language, the word "djabe" means freedom, and Djabe is the leading jazz fusion band of Hungary. If that seems like a non sequitur, consider it an indication of the true spirit of world music. Filled with lush textures and appealing melodies, Djabe's music combines elements of jazz and Hungarian folk tunes. (RN)

Jam sessions led by Karl Stabnau & Bob Sneider

10:30 p.m.: The Street Craft Kitchen & Bar at the Hyatt Regency Hotel Rochester (Jam )

See page for more information.

