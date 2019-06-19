Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
June 19, 2019

The Players: Tuesday, June 25 

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY CGI ROCHESTER INTERNATIONAL JAZZ FESTIVAL - VickiKristinaBarcelona
  • PHOTO COURTESY CGI ROCHESTER INTERNATIONAL JAZZ FESTIVAL
  • VickiKristinaBarcelona

Soul Passenger | soulpassenger.com

4:30 p.m.: M&T Pavilion – Squeezers Stage | (Rock)

Yeah, I know it says soul in its moniker, but the band is more of a rock passenger. This quartet brings considerable heat with its mixed set of originals and covers. And it's what it draws out of its own compositions that makes the band truly shines. (FD)

VickiKristinaBarcelona | vickikristinabarcelonaband.com

5:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.: Geva Theatre Center – Wilson Stage | (Jazz-lounge)

These three harmonious gals play the music of Tom Waits exclusively. I've said it before, and I'll say it again: covering Waits is like wrestling an alligator. If you win, you've got some cool new shoes. If you lose, you're dead. (FD)

Harold Mabern | haroldmabern.jazzgiants.net

5:45 p.m. &7:45 p.m., Hatch Recital Hall | (Straight-ahead jazz)

A profile on Harold Mabern can be found on page.

'Nat King Cole at 100' with Paul Marinaro | paulmarinaro.com

6 p.m. & 9 p.m.: Kilbourn Hall, Eastman School of Music (Vocal jazz)

I know what you're thinkin'. You're saying to yourself, "Sure he's got a lot of press, but Chicago-based singer Paul Marinaro can't be that good." But the debonair Marinaro's proof is in the material he selects, and his charismatic croon goes a long way. This time around, he interprets the music of Nat King Cole, who would have been 100 this year. (FD)

Dave Glasser Quartet | daveglasser.com

6 p.m. & 10 p.m.: The Wilder Room | (Straight-ahead jazz)

Alto saxophonist extraordinaire Dave Glasser has performed with some of the greatest players in jazz, including Dizzy Gillespie, Sarah Vaughn, and Barry Harris. He's also worked extensively with jazz legend Clark Terry. As a leader, Glasser keeps the bebop tradition alive with a sound that recalls the melodic shaping of Paul Desmond and the gorgeous tone of Stan Getz. (RN)

The Willows | thewillowstrio.com

6 p.m. & 10 p.m.: The Montage Music Hall(Vocal jazz)

Go to page for an interview with the trio's Krista Deady.

esm.rochester.edu/community/course/new-horizons-big-band

6 p.m.: Jazz Street Stage | (Big band jazz)

Directed by oboist Priscilla Todd Brown — who has toured and recorded with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Boston Pops — the New Horizons Big Band is a small ensemble consisting of seasoned musicians. The group specializes in music from the halcyon years of the Big Band Era. (RN)

Rochester Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra | rocjazz.com

6 p.m.: Rochester Regional Health Big Tent | (Big band, straight-ahead jazz)

Using the Count Basie Orchestra as a model, the Rochester Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra got its start just over 20 years ago and hasn't looked back. Led by trumpeter BJ Comer, the orchestra is predominantly an amateur ensemble, performing both vocal and instrumental numbers in an effort to foster a love of music within the community. (DK)

Audrey Ochoa | audreyochoa.com

6:15 p.m. & 10 p.m.: Max of Eastman Place | (Straight-ahead jazz)

Trombone doesn't always get a lot of attention, even in jazz. But rest assured, Audrey Ochoa gives it plenty of play. Her music ranges from jazz to Latin, with traces of rock, punk and ska, and Ochoa can make that modern-day sackbut swing. (RN)

Adam Ben Ezra | adambenezra.com

6:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.: Geva Theatre Center – Fielding Stage | (World music, double bass)

For an artist bio, go to page.

Trish Clowes My Iris | trishclowes.com/my-iris

6:45 p.m. & 8:45 p.m.: Christ Church | (Modern jazz)

Trish Clowes doesn't just play the saxophone, she reinvents it. Every composition has a distinct mood, fully exploiting the instrument's possibilities. Clowes has won awards for her compositions, including one from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers & Authors. Her superb band — guitarist Chris Montague, keyboardist Ross Stanley and drummer James Maddren — is right out there with her on that gorgeous wavelength. (RN)

Ozmosys | ozmosysband.com

7 p.m. & 9:15 p.m.: Temple Building Theater | (Modern jazz)

If you just look at this quartet's collective pedigree, it's clear that Ozmosys is nothing short of a supergroup. The band's members have played with a truly impressive slate of musicians, including Miles Davis, Sting, David Bowie, Wayne Shorter, and Kate Bush. Told ya. (FD)

Roosevelt Collier | rooseveltcollier.com

7 p.m. & 8:45 p.m.: M&T Pavilion – Squeezers Stage | (Lap steel, blues)

Though Roosevelt Collier came to the lap steel via the House of God church, one doesn't need to be religious to pick up what the man is putting down. His intense and fiery steel-playing is tempered by his band's innate sense of jam, creating a rockin' and righteous groove. (FD)

The Aquaducks | theaquaducks.com

7 p.m. & 9 p.m.: Avangrid/RG&E/Barclay Damon Fusion Stage (Jam band)

For more details, go to the bio onpage

Bill Tiberio Band | billtiberioband.com

7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.: City of Rochester Jazz Street Stage | (Smooth jazz, funk)

With decades of teaching and leading various ensembles at Fairport High School, Bill Tiberio is highly respected for his work in music education. But he's also a first-call saxophone player with a funky, honking sound reminiscent of Maceo Parker. Over the years, Tiberio has shared the stage with Fred Wesley, Lou Gramm, The Temptations, The Four Tops and more. (RN)

Mikkel Ploug Trio | mikkelploug.com

7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.: Lutheran Church of the Reformation | (Modern jazz)

Danish guitarist Mikkel Ploug has an expansive musical vocabulary, incorporating blues, jazz and rock along with other world-wide influences. Over the years Ploug has lent his talents to a variety of artists, including Mark Turner, Loren Stillman, Bill McHenry and Theo Bleckmann. It's not surprising to find he's been a featured soloist with The Royal Ballet in Copenhagen. (RN)

Marc Cohn with The Blind Boys of Alabama | marccohnmusic.com; blindboys.com

8 p.m.: Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre | (Singer-songwriter, soul)

Possessing a smoky baritone, Marc Cohn has always struck me as a soul singer without the stock soul trappings that cloud the message for some artists. He's ramped up the soul for this tour by having The Blind Boys of Alabama by his side. (FD)

Rob Tardik | robtardik.com

8:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.: Rochester Regional Health Big Tent (Smooth jazz)

Indeed, the music is smooth, welcoming, and accessible. Canadian guitarist Rob Tardik leads his electrified outfit in relaxed grooves and precise hooks. With subtle world music influences, this is jazz fusion to put you at ease. (DK)

Jam sessions led by Karl Stabnau & Bob Sneider

10:30 p.m.: The Street Craft Kitchen & Bar at the Hyatt Regency Hotel Rochester (Jam )

See page for more information.

