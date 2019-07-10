The police and Pride 

Pride celebrations across the country have made the Stonewall uprising's 50th anniversary a focal point, eliciting a fresh focus on some old issues. And one of them is the relationship between the LGBTQ community and the police.

Stonewall was police-instigated and it was emblematic of the animosity that cops of the time had toward gay and transgender people. Even now there's a lasting mistrust of police among many in the LGBTQ community.

Like many Pride festivals nationally, Rochester's event will commemorate Stonewall. Organizers have alluded to planning a big tribute to Stonewall at this year's festival. And they've invited some Stonewall veterans — Rochesterians who traveled to New York City to join the uprising in 1969 — to march in this year's parade.

Pride is a celebration: the fight for visibility and equality has been long, dangerous, and many advances in law and social justice and have been made. But some of those hard-won rights remain under threat. For those reasons some people believe that Pride should be a living movement filled with ongoing activism, not just a celebration.

At a Rochester Black Pride event held in June, artist Thomas Warfield underscored the significant history of Stonewall, and the way it informs the present. "A lot of people like to say that Stonewall was the beginning of the Gay Liberation Movement," he said. "Well it wasn't the beginning. But it was when our voice was heard. It wasn't that people were standing around with signs. No, it was a riot. Their voices had to be lifted a little higher, a little louder, for us to be here today. And it hasn't stopped. There's so much more to do, there's so much more that we have to do, each one of us. We can't really wait for somebody else or an organization to make a difference in the world we live in."

click to enlarge PHOTO BY RENÉE HEININGER

Out Alliance executive director Ed Myers.

After the 2017 Rochester Pride Festival, organizers received feedback that led them to restructure their approach to inclusion the following year. Roc Pride invited more people to join the 2018 executive team in an effort to better reflect the diversity of the LGBTQ community, said Jeff Myers, who is now the executive director of Out Alliance. The additions included Christopher Coles, an ASL interpreter, civil rights activist, and spoken word poet; Jazzelle Bonilla, who is an entrepreneur and serves on the Rochester Victory Alliance's Community Education & Outreach team; and Barb Turner, a founding staff member of MOCHA and a Hep C and HIV prevention educator at Anthony Jordan Health Centers.

Organizers also made efforts to select a more diverse group of performers, to make the festival more accessible for people with mobility issues, and to ensure that there were ASL interpreters for all events.

But criticisms over the police presence at Pride remained.

The Out Alliance held a Facebook live chat in early June, during which several members of the LGBTQ community typed in responses that were critical of the RPD's presence in Pride, especially in instances where there is no legal requirement for officers to be there. Festival organizers maintain their reasoning for hiring the RPD has to do with safety concerns and protecting festival-goers.

Tamara Leigh, the alliance's director of operations and communications, acknowledges the irony of police being present on the 50th anniversary of Stonewall.

"On the one hand we want to respect what happened there, honor the people that risked their lives" to fight for the rights the community has today, she said. "And we understand the very difficult, at times, relationship between police departments all across the country and our community. We don't want to feel like that's ignored. But at the same time, we also have an obligation — a duty — to make sure that the people who come and enjoy Pride with us are safe. Because with the political climate we're currently facing, the rise of hate groups coming to disrupt Pride celebrations, the threats that come to our community, the acts of violence that we see on the news every day perpetrated against our LGBTQ community are real."

PHOTO BY RENÉE HEININGER

Out Alliance director of operations and communications Tamara Leigh.

One of the commenters on the thread was local activist Jake Allen, who noted the historic strife between police and the LGBTQ community and ongoing issues of trust.

"I'm concerned first of all with the process that's been used to elicit dialogue on this question," he said during an interview with CITY.

Allen noted that the chat was conducted with little notice to the community and that it would have been better to have held it in person. He said it looked to him like the decision basically had already been made to hire the RPD and that the Out Alliance "wanted to give the appearance of eliciting community feedback." He also said that he emailed the leadership at Out Alliance to convey these complaints.

On such a significant anniversary, when people across the country have been connecting Pride celebrations with their historical origins, Allen says he finds it troubling that the decision was made without having a community dialogue during the planning stages.

"We should have had people all in a room together to talk about this and come up with creative solutions," Allen said. "What else could Pride look like? Does it have to be a parade? Could it take another form, one where we're not simultaneously celebrating the legacy of Stonewall while so completely ignoring the legacy of police brutality in LGBTQ communities by inviting the very perpetrators of it into our celebration?"

"I think this could have been a great opportunity to show solidarity with the amazing organizers from Black Lives Matter movements across the country, who have been asking for LGBTQ organizations that are primarily white to show solidarity with communities of color," he said.

Rochester Black Pride, for example, refuses police presence.

"People assume that this issue between the larger LGBT community and the police is in the past — a 70's, 60's thing," Rochester Black Pride organizer Adrian Elim told CITY leading up to last year's event. Elim underscored that aside from the fraught history between the police and LGBTQ community members, there's enduring fear of the police by people of color, immigrants, and others.

Black Pride can't have a parade without hiring the police for crowd control, but as long as it has its own personal security for the festival, organizers don't have to hire the police.

"To me it depends on, what's more important," Allen said. "Maybe Pride shouldn't look like a parade if it's required to have people there who are going to make it a less inviting space for marginalized communities to participate. Maybe we need to change the form that our Pride celebrations take. Maybe it doesn't have to be a parade, there are other ways to observe these celebrations that don't require police. It takes a little creativity, but if that was a priority, I would think we would just say, 'well, let's find another way to have our Pride celebration.'"

Allen said he'd like to see Pride re-politicized and turned into a movement. "Because what we've seen in the last two years is the reemergence of an extremely violent far right that are hell-bent on putting us back in the closet," he said. "And I think we need to frankly rebuild our movement and bring a political perspective back into these spaces."

The LGBTQ community has not always been particularly inclusive of the "T," Allen said. There should be ongoing discussions about the continued marginalization of trans people, even within the community, and talking about their experiences.

"Frankly I think we should be talking about police brutality," Allen said. "There have been no significant reforms to police since the Stonewall rebellion happened that should make anyone think that this is a fundamentally different institution now than it was then."

The NYPD only just this year, and under pressure from LGBT organizations in NYC, apologized for its role in Stonewall, but Allen said that it was cold comfort, because part of the apology included a defense that they were just enforcing the law.

Leading up to this year's Pride celebration, Tamara Leigh noted that the Rochester Police Department has an LGBTQ Liaison and has sensitivity training for its officers.

Investigator Kim Rasbeck has served as the Rochester Police Department's LGBT Liaison since 2009, when her predecessor, Officer Jim Hall, retired. She's worked for the RPD since 2004, and before that was a part-time police officer in Massachusetts, including a summer spent working in Provincetown.

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED

RPD LGBTQ Liaison, Investigator Kim Rasbeck.

And she's had personal experiences with government prejudice: After 9/11 she wanted to enlist in the military, but Don't Ask Don't Tell prevented her from serving.

The RPD has had an LGBT liaison since the 1970s, though on a limited basis, Rasbeck says. But when Hall took on the job in the mid-90s, he evolved its role by establishing a close relationship with the Gay Alliance of the Genesee Valley (now the Out Alliance).

Rasbeck continues working with the Out Alliance and other LGBTQ organizations. She says the liaison position functions as a resource for both the community and the department, and to ideally prevent problems before they happen. It's about being pro-active, "so people could put a face to somebody in the department that they might feel more comfortable to reach out to," she says.

"I'm a member of the community and I understand that sometimes when you look at somebody in uniform and you're not real sure if they're judging you, because you don't know that person," Rasbeck says. "But what we've tried to do with training in our department all around is give the officers the tools to be able to relate to everybody."

Sometimes individuals in the community will reach out to the Out Alliance regarding an altercation with another person, wondering if it can be construed as a hate crime, while others may be unhappy with an interaction with the police, Rasbeck says. The Alliance will then reach out to her to ask if it's something that the police need to be involved with or to ask how things could have have been dealt with differently, she says.

"I'll reach out to the community members and try to have some dialogue with them, explain our policies, if it's just a misunderstanding of how we have to respond to certain things," she says. "I do a lot of trainings with our recruit officers in regards to LGBTQ, I've gone to trainings at the Out Alliance and talked to community members like the Sage group. I've been to Action for a Better Community's meetings and talked to them about how the police interact with different communities and stuff like that."

She says that sensitivity training is ongoing. "About three years ago we just added this piece to the academy. We've always had a diversity piece in the academy, but we requested to do something specific about the LGBTQ community," she says. The academy director allowed her to add an extra two-hour block in which she discusses effective communication and evolutions in the community, such as gender identity.

Most of the complaints the police get from the LGBTQ community are communication issues, Rasbeck says, which might involve an officer not understanding that a way they have spoken to someone is offensive. "So we try to explain the history and why certain terms are offensive, what more appropriate terms are, and we talk about gender identity and how walking up to someone that might be appearing to be a male and calling them 'sir' might not be appropriate, and it might be better to say 'how can I respectfully address you?'"

New Rochester Police Chief LaRon Singletary wants to add this component to the department's twice-a-year in-service training, bringing what new recruits are taught to the officers that have been on the job for a while, so that everybody is on the same page with how things evolve, Rasbeck says

She also says that community input matters, and can lead to adjustments. In 2012, the department revisited its policies when it came to how it interacts with trans individuals, because of community concerns that they were not feeling comfortable approaching the police for help.

Based on feedback the RPD received through the Out Alliance, the department rewrote its policies about pronoun use and when police search an individual, she says.

Rasbeck also says a big concern in the community is how trans people are treated in the case of an arrest, and clarifies that if they are locked up, they're turned over to the sheriff's department, so the RPD's policies are no longer in effect.

"Once somebody's in custody in the jail, our rules and regulations at the Rochester police no longer apply as to how somebody's going to be housed," she says. "They're governed by NYS correctional law, which I am not well-versed on."

Sheriff Todd Baxter has created LGBTQ liaisons for the office's road patrol and for the jail, "so now if members of the community end up in the jail, there's somebody there they can talk to and ask questions if they have concerns," Rasbeck says.

But Rasbeck says that when somebody's arrested by the RPD, "if they are presenting other than what their identification shows, our officers are trained to ask how that individual would like to be addressed." If officers need to search or arrest the person, they are trained to ask that individual whether they would feel more comfortable with a male or female doing the search, she says.

Rasbeck says that the liaison role doesn't entail mediation exactly; if a formal complaint is filed about how an officer has dealt with somebody, it's in the hands of a supervisor, a sergeant, or a lieutenant. It could end up in internal affairs or in the chief's office. "If it came to any sort of formal, documented training or counseling, I wouldn't be privy to that," she says.

Her job as the liaison is to get ahead of potential problems before they become bigger issues, she says. "If a community member were to come to me or the out alliance or one of the other organizations like MOCHA, and say, 'look, we had an interaction with a police officer, we felt like they were being disrespectful, we'd just like some clarification,' I could talk to them and see if there was some way we could resolve it without it becoming a formalized complaint. But once it becomes something formalized, I'm not involved past that point."

Aside from the liaison position, the RPD has taken other measures to resolve issues between marginalized folks and the police, particularly people of color and trans people of color, Rasbeck says.

Singletary, who was previously the deputy chief in charge of community affairs, is concerned with improving the RPD's relationship with the community as a whole, she says.

"He's constantly out at all of these community events, because he's trying to build the bridge between the community to try to show that there is respect on both sides and that we can work together," she says.

Rasbeck says she hopes to expand the position even more, by perhaps getting more officers who are members of the LGBT community involved with the trainings.

Because of the Stonewall anniversary this year, more people have been vocal about questioning the police presence at Pride, but it's not a new discussion for Rochester. In 2017 organizers from a group on Facebook called Queers Against Cops (which has since been deleted) made posts on group's page about opposing the Alliance's hiring of police for the parade, and held a mobile dance party-protest at the Culver Road Armory. One organizer told CITY that the group considered protesting the parade and blocking it, but in-fighting about that approach prevented that action.

But this much is clear: there's no single community opinion on what role — if any — police should have in Pride celebrations.