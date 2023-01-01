The results are in: 'Best of Rochester' is back — bigger and better than ever 

click to enlarge

The results of CITY’s annual “Best of Rochester” readers’ poll are in — and we went all out to bring them to you in a way that we hope will be most useful to you.We were blown away by the participation in this year’s poll. Nearly 17,000 people cast 722,000 final-round votes for everything from their favorite local bands, barbers, and burgers to the actors, artists, and antique shops they like best.To put that in perspective, consider that just 10,000 people cast votes in the poll’s final round in each of the previous two years, amid the depths of the pandemic.This year, there were more than 150 ballot lines, including many new ones, across five categories. For the first time, voters had the option of choosing their favorite auto detailer, toy store, bridal boutique, and wedding venue, for example.Our coverage of the winners goes much deeper this year than every before. We've got photos and essential information about each winner, and short features stories on two dozen of them, to give readers a better sense of why these people, places, business, and things are so beloved. On some ballot lines, CITY staffers included their personal choices for also-rans that they felt were overlooked.Why go to the trouble? Because the winners deserve it and because readers all but asked for it.We hope this “Best of Rochester” presentation sets a new standard and that you'll consult it throughout the year to find the services you need, catch the right band, and plan that perfect night out.Congratulations to all the winners and finalists, and many thanks to readers for playing. This “Best of Rochester” is a salute to all of you.