The Stone Lows’ new single blends indie rock with psychedelic touches 

Along with fellow Rochester DIY outfits like Free Casino and Comfy, the eclectic indie rock quartet The Stone Lows is one of the many young bands leading the way in the Flower City’s lively underground scene. The band has lived up to the philosophy of “never creating the same music twice” with their daring sonic experiments, filled with genre-hopping ideas that carry an exploratory spirit. This perpetual experimentation and fearless approach continues on the band’s latest single “Tell Me I’m Wrong,” released June 15 via Rock Bottom Records.
Compared to the aura of last year’s free-form EP, “Vacuum, Pressure, & Nothing Else
,” the new single fuses fuzzy garage rock with mind-bending psych rock, creating sonic scenery that’s more raw and contemplative. “Tell Me I’m Wrong” includes shimmering synths tangled with jerky, off-kilter guitars and righteously loud drum beats that build into a sublime, psychedelic crescendo.
Like the upbeat “Don’t Stop Bringing Me Down
” and the hazy “What Have I Forgotten,
” “Tell Me I’m Wrong” is part of a series of singles and one of a dozen songs the band wrote and recorded last year during quarantine. According to frontman Liam Welch, who also plays guitar and keyboards, the new single deals with the internal struggles and angst caused by the pandemic.
“‘Tell Me I’m Wrong’ was written in 2020 when isolation was feeling like the new normal way of life,” Welch says. “A lot of questioning the difference between genuine interaction or feeling internally forced into conversation out of sheer lack of personal engagement. It was a particularly novel stressor on the mind last year.”
With “Tell Me I’m Wrong,” The Stone Lows continue their magic with another lo-fi, genre-bending epic that’s particular to Generation Z.
