January 15, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

.
THEATER | '2 Pages / 2 Voices' Staged Reading 

Writers & Books has partnered up with Geva Theatre Center for another edition of the annual "2 Pages / 2 Voices" staged reading. This whirlwind tour of local talent is a windfall for those of us with short attention spans: writers are limited to two pages of material for each dramatic work, and limited to two actors to bring it to life on stage. Each of the selected pieces needed to be a new work by a playwright from the six-county metro area, based on this year's prompt word, "fire." Don't be late — the event is scheduled for just one hour.

Tuesday, January 21, 8 to 9p.m. Writers & Books, 740 University Avenue. Free. 473-2590; wab.org.

