THEATER | 'A Man and His Prostate' 

Renowned actor Ed Asner will star in this week's "A Man and His Prostate," a one-man show written by Ed Weinberger. Asner has won eight Emmy awards, and is perhaps best known for his roles as Lou Grant on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," as Santa in "Elf," and as widower Carl in "Up!" "A Man and His Prostate" is a comedy that takes place in a hospital in Italy, as a vacationer (Asner) prepares for an emergency surgery he does not want. JCC's CenterStage has partnered with the University of Rochester's Medicine of Urology for the performance, which will include a talk back with both Asner and urologists. The first two performances are sold out, but an additional show has been added on Sunday, June 30, at 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 29, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. $49.50 general, $45 JCC members, $30 students. 461-2000; muccc.org.