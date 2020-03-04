Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
March 04, 2020


THEATER | 'A Show with Cookies' 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DSCHIFFHAUER PHOTOGRAPHY
  • PHOTO BY DSCHIFFHAUER PHOTOGRAPHY

Rochester native and professional dancer Katherine Marino performed with PUSH Physical Theatre for years before striking out on her own, and since 2018 has been presenting her original material as Muffin Theatre across the U.S., Canada, and in China. This week she'll bring her variety act, "A Show with Cookies," to Cobblestone Arts Center. The show blends storytelling with miming, spinning trays, juggling hats, falling in love, and yes, baking cookies. Performed at last year's Rochester Fringe, CITY critic Adam Lubitow called this one-woman performance "utterly delightful" and "a bright, colorful, and altogether adorable reminder that we could all do with a little more sweetness in the world."

Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m. Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 State Route 332, Farmington. Tickets $15. cobblestoneartscenter.com.

