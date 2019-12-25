Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

December 25, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

THEATER | 'Anansi Tales for the Holidays: Brer Rabbit Edition' 

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO

Maplewood's {theatre}+{náfsi} is bringing a unique collection of folktales from the African Diaspora to the stage. The theatre company, named for the Swahili word for soul, has developed an interactive performance that showcases Brer Rabbit narratives through the use of acting, puppetry, and storytelling. The highlight of this run is the children's workshop on Saturday, January 4, at 11:30 a.m., when participants aged 4 to 12 will have the opportunity to create a mask or puppet and join the cast for the afternoon show.

"Anansi Tales" will be performed Tuesday, December 31, at 2 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, January 2-3, at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, January 4, at 11:30 a.m., 2 and 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, January 5, at 2 p.m. MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. Advance tickets are $15 (adult plus one child), $20 at the door; additional child tickets are $5. Workshop tickets for January 4 are $25. muccc.org

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
25 Thu
26 Fri
27 Sat
28 Sun
29 Mon
30 Tue
31

"Ali" (2001) @ Dryden Theatre

"Sweet Charity" (1969) @ Dryden Theatre

Ginger Minj: Super Spectacular Holiday Extravaganza @ Lyric Theatre

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Holiday Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

December 25- 7, 2020
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
The Rochester 10
CITY's annual look at 10 movers and shakers whose contributions make greater Rochester a better and more interesting place to live, work, and play. read more ...

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.