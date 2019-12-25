THEATER | 'Anansi Tales for the Holidays: Brer Rabbit Edition' 

Maplewood's {theatre}+{náfsi} is bringing a unique collection of folktales from the African Diaspora to the stage. The theatre company, named for the Swahili word for soul, has developed an interactive performance that showcases Brer Rabbit narratives through the use of acting, puppetry, and storytelling. The highlight of this run is the children's workshop on Saturday, January 4, at 11:30 a.m., when participants aged 4 to 12 will have the opportunity to create a mask or puppet and join the cast for the afternoon show.

"Anansi Tales" will be performed Tuesday, December 31, at 2 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, January 2-3, at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, January 4, at 11:30 a.m., 2 and 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, January 5, at 2 p.m. MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. Advance tickets are $15 (adult plus one child), $20 at the door; additional child tickets are $5. Workshop tickets for January 4 are $25. muccc.org