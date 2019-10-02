THEATER | Beckett Trilogy 

New performance group The Horseradish Factory, which has an interest in post-1945 experimental theater and early Off-Off Broadway, will present a weekend of three lesser-known Samuel Beckett works. "Ohio Impromptu" and "Rockaby" highlight the intense, concentrated style of Beckett's later years within 12 minutes, and "Krapp's Last Tape" follows the struggle of a 69-year-old failed writer who finds a life-changing recording he made 30 years later. The cast is comprised of local performers Denise Bartalo, David Byrne, and Emmett Michie; Byrne shares the directing role with Tom Bigongiari.

Thursday, October 3, through Saturday, October 5, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, October 6, at 2 p.m. MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. Tickets are $12, $5 for students and seniors. muccc.org.