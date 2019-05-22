THEATER | 'Black Comedy' 

British playwright Sir Peter Shaffer is best known for his Tony and Oscar-winning scripts for "Equus" and "Amadeus." But before writing those, he penned "Black Comedy," a one-act farce that follows broke artist Brindsley Miller's attempt to impress his fiancée's super rich father. But thanks to a blown fuse, Brindsley's apartment loses power on the big night, just as his mistress decides to visit. This week Screen Plays will present the play, directed by DVC Theater's Mario Savastano. The Rochester-based ensemble cast includes MJ Savastano as Brindsley, Kimberly Day, Gwen P. Scott, Joey Chacon, Kevin Chaba, Derek Schneider, Katie Keating, and Alexus Maxam.

Thursday, May 23, through Sunday, May 26. Thursday and Friday, 8 p.m.; Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. The Multi-Use Cultural Community Center, 142 Atlantic Avenue. Tickets are $19 general admission, $14 for seniors, and $9 for those under 25. muccc.org.