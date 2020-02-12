Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
February 12, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

THEATER | 'Blues for Mister Charlie' 

Emmett Till's 1955 murder in Mississippi was a galvanizing event in the early days of the Civil Rights movement. The 14-year-old was killed by vigilantes after being falsely accused of making advances toward a white woman. His murderers were never indicted despite admitting to the killing. Two years later, Harlem-born acclaimed author James Baldwin returned from his home in Paris to document the ongoing struggle for equality in the American South. At the height of the movement in 1964, Baldwin published "Blues for Mister Charlie," a three-act tragedy based on Emmett Till's story. Led by director Gary DeWitt Marshall, the theater company Dark Blue Mondaze is bringing Baldwin's play to the MuCCC stage. The performances will feature a stark and minimalist set that showcases the talents of 14 regional actors. Audiences will also be invited to participate in talk-back sessions with the director and cast.

Thursday, February 13, through Saturday, February 15, at 7 p.m.; matinee show Sunday, February 16, at 2 p.m. MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. Tickets $15. muccc.org.

