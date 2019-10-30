Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
October 30, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

THEATER | 'Boom' 

From the pen of young playwright Peter Sinn Nachtrieb comes "Boom," a circa-2008 apocalyptic comedy about a marine biologist and a journalism student who meet via the internet for a hookup — advertised as "sex to change the course of the world" — for the sake of the biologist's research. Local theater company Out of Pocket Productions has taken on this rarely-produced (but much raved about in New York City) play, which is directed by Stephanie Roosa and features Skylar Shaw, Lauren MacDonough, and Barbara Lobb in the three-person cast.

"Boom" continues Thursday, October 31, through Saturday, November 2, at 7:30 p.m. MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. Tickets are $13 for students and seniors, $18 general admission and can be purchased at muccc.org.

