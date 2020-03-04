THEATER | 'Broken Glass' 

Written in 1994, Arthur Miller's final play, "Broken Glass," is set in Brooklyn in 1938. As news reports tell of German authorities escalating a populist movement into genocidal madness across the Atlantic, the Gellburg family in New York deals with wife Sylvia's sudden and mysterious paralysis. Miller produced anti-authoritarian writing throughout his life, most notably "The Crucible," and was sanctioned by both the United States and the USSR for his efforts. In an era defined by rising nationalist movements worldwide, the timing of this production of "Broken Glass" is exactly in the spirit of Miller's work. The hummingbird theatre co., led by director Donald Brian Bartalo, will present the drama for six players on the intimate MuCCC stage.

Wednesday, March 4, through Saturday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m. Matinee Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m. MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door. muccc.org.