THEATER | 'Defamation' 

Religion, race, and class clash in Todd Logan's interactive courtroom drama, "Defamation." The play reveals the conflict between Regina Wade, a black woman business owner, and her client Arthur Golden, a wealthy Jewish man who has accused her of stealing his family heirloom watch. Wade (played by Kat Rina Davis) sues Mr. Golden (Frederick Nuernberg) for deformation, and Judge Adrian Barnes (D. Scott Adams) guides the audience through the story's complex dynamics and twists, and the audience serves as the jury. Directed by Hummingbird Theater Company's Donald Brian Bartalo, the play is making its Rochester debut this week.

Wednesday, June 26, to Saturday, June 29, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 30, at 2 p.m. at The MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. Tickets are $15 advance, $20 at the door; muccc.org.