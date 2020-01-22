THEATER | 'Dixie's Tupperware Party' 

This is, with the possible exception of Shakespeare's "Hamlet," the only theatrical work I am aware of that started as a real-world dare to try selling Tupperware in drag. Dixie Longate did just that, then wrote a show around it, and has been touring the country in character since 2007. It's a no-frills affair, featuring plenty of fast-paced banter from the titular star and a healthy share of audience participation.

Friday, January 24, 8 p.m.; Saturday, January 25, 2 & 8 p.m.; and Sunday, January 26, 2 p.m. Lyric Theatre, 440 East Avenue. Tickets start at $30. Ages 16+ 256-0444; lyrictheatrerochester.org.