October 02, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

THEATER | Festival of New Theatre 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOHN SCHLIA
  • Photo by John Schlia

For the past nine years, Geva Theatre's commitment to developing new works by up-and-coming playwrights and performers has resulted in 61 plays and 75 productions across the nation, and 15 world premieres in Rochester alone. This year, the Festival of New Theatre (FONT) will showcase three staged readings, a young writer's night featuring five locals between 13 and 18 years old; and an audiovisual immersive performance by Brooklyn-based group Universes, an ensemble of multi-disciplined writers and performers of color who fuse theatre, poetry, dance, jazz, hip hop, politics, down-home blues, and Spanish boleros.

FONT 2019 will be presented from Tuesday, October 8, through Sunday, October 20, in the Fielding Stage at Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Boulevard. Tickets are free, but reservations are required. 232-4382; gevatheatre.org. (Play readings sell out quickly, but tickets often become available the night of the performance.)

