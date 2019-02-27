Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
February 27, 2019

THEATER | 'Festival of Ten XI' 

Micro-fiction is a niche form of literature that packs a punch with its brevity, and presents a unique challenge to writers. Perhaps even more challenging is presenting a complete play in 10 minutes. This week The College at Brockport presents its 11th biennial "Festival of Ten," a popular event it first produced 22 years ago. This year's 10 selected 10-minute plays were chosen from more than 500 responses to an international call for submissions. There's often a theme that emerges among some of the selected plays — this year four are linked by the workplace. Several of the playwrights participate in a post-show discussion following the final performance on March 9.

Friday and Saturday, March 1 and 2, and Thursday through Saturday, March 7 to 8, at 7:30 p.m.; as well as an ASL-interpreted matinee on Sunday, March 3, at 2 p.m. Tower Fine Arts Center Mainstage, 180 Holley Street, Brockport. $9-$17. 395-2787; fineartstix.brockport.edu.

