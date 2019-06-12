Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
June 12, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

THEATER | 'Four Men on a Couch' 

click to enlarge PHOTO CREDIT AVIS REESE
  • photo credit Avis Reese

This weekend Dark Blue Mondaze and {theater}+{náfsi} will present "Four Men on a Couch" at Bread and Water Theater this weekend. The urban comedy by acclaimed playwright Anne L. Thompson-Scretching focuses on four men who are down on their luck. Using a balance of absurd comedy, shock, and tears, "Four Men on a Couch" presents themes such as domestic violence, absent fathers, and alcoholism. Jahaka Mindstorm plays Norman Woods, Reuben J. Tapp is Sydney Peters, Vincenzo McNeill is Ira Pemberton, and Gary Dewitt Marshall is Jesse Reaves. Each actor portrays a drastically different persona — from a hopeless romantic to a volatile police officer — but each attempt to come to terms with the same formidable thing: Adulthood.

Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 16 at 2 p.m. at Bread & Water Theater, 127 West Main Street. $15 advance, $20 at door. 917-512-3757; mpactoday.com.

