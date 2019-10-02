THEATER | 'Frankenstein — A Live Radio Play' 

Rochester theater company Screen Plays continues its seventh season this week with "Frankenstein — A Live Radio Play" by Philip Grecian, held at The MuCCC and Record Archive. The performance hits just over 200 years since Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein: A Modern Prometheus" was published in 1818, and ties in themes of 1940s radio-style drama, with live music and riveting sound effects such as thunder and lighting, a wind machine, rushing waves on the sea, ice breaking, and more. Screen Plays' style is reminiscent of Orson Welles's "Suspense on the Air" radio program, but will be "set" in 1946 in the WHAM radio studios and include live sound effects, local jingle commercials, and the voices of seven actors, as well as live piano and flute accompaniment performed by Alexandra Barbarto.

Dates at The MuCCC (142 Atlantic Avenue): Wednesday, October 9 through Saturday, October, 12, 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, October 12, and Sunday, October 13, at 2 p.m. Dates at The Record Archive (33 1/3 Rockwood Street): Thursday, October 17, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, October 20, 2 p.m. General admission is $20; $18 for seniors; $15 for students. muccc.org; screenplaysonstage.org.