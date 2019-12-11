Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
December 11, 2019

THEATER | 'In the Heights' 

This week OFC Creations will present "Hamilton" playwright Lin Manuel Miranda's "In the Heights" in collaboration with Rochester Latino Theatre Company. The story explores three days in the New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights, and each of the characters contends with dreams, pressures, and change. The production features a cast of 50 students, ages 10 to 18, from across Rochester and its suburbs. Leading up to the performances, the cast has been working on the "Yo Soy" project, together exploring aspects of identity including food, language, and traditions.

Friday, December 13, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, December 14, at 2 & 6 p.m. Lyric Theatre Main Stage, 440 East Avenue. Tickets are $12. 667-0954; ofccreations.com.

