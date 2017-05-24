THEATER | 'Incorruptible' 

For a left-of-center theater experience offering both humor and poignancy, there's the Rochester premiere of "Incorruptible," Michael Hollinger's 1996 play about two Catholic parishes in France in the Dark Ages, both claiming to possess the bones of St. Foy. As the local monks lose heart, a shady musician with one eye proposes a solution for the cash-poor monastery. Directed by Sandi Henschel, the comedy features a cast of eight, and is presented by Out of Pocket Productions, a theater company dedicated to supporting non-profit organizations. Cash donations and non-perishable food items accepted at the performance will go toward the Brockport Ecumenical Food Shelf.

"Incorruptible" will be performed on Friday, May 26, through Saturday, May 27, and Thursday, June 1, through Saturday, June 3, at 7:30 p.m., as well as 2 p.m. on June 3, at The MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. $13-$20. 866-811-4111. muccc.org.