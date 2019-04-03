Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

April 03, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

THEATER | 'Long Day's Journey into Night' 

By
click to enlarge choice_event1-724be4f9e156df8e.jpg

The tough themes in Eugene O'Neill's 1956 autobiographical play, 'Long Day's Journey into Night,' are still relevant today. The work examines how a family is both bound and divided by their complicated relationships and shared history. In the span of a single day, the Tyrone family is tested by morphine addiction, childhood tuberculosis, and revelations about their past, and they confront each other while exploring their shared story that binds them together. The Irish Players of Rochester Community Players will present the play this week, under the direction of Jean Gordon Ryon, the show is this year's Irish Players' entry into the Acting Irish International Theatre Festival, which will take place in April in Listowel, County Kerry, Ireland.

April 5 through April 20. Thursdays through Saturdays, 7 p.m.; Sundays, 1 p.m. The MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. $9-$19. muccc.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
3 Thu
4 Fri
5 Sat
6 Sun
7 Mon
8 Tue
9

Everybody Has a Story @ Bridge Art Gallery, URMC

Rock of Ages: The Musical @ Auditorium Theatre

The Artist at The Table @ Main Street Arts

The Artist at The Table @ Main Street Arts

The Artist at The Table: a dinner to support the artist residency...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Annual Manual 2019

This Week's Issue

April 3- 9, 2019
Cover Story:
An ounce of intervention
Key services help children, but they're in crisis read more ...

By Jeremy Moule

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.