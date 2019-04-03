THEATER | 'Long Day's Journey into Night' 

The tough themes in Eugene O'Neill's 1956 autobiographical play, 'Long Day's Journey into Night,' are still relevant today. The work examines how a family is both bound and divided by their complicated relationships and shared history. In the span of a single day, the Tyrone family is tested by morphine addiction, childhood tuberculosis, and revelations about their past, and they confront each other while exploring their shared story that binds them together. The Irish Players of Rochester Community Players will present the play this week, under the direction of Jean Gordon Ryon, the show is this year's Irish Players' entry into the Acting Irish International Theatre Festival, which will take place in April in Listowel, County Kerry, Ireland.

April 5 through April 20. Thursdays through Saturdays, 7 p.m.; Sundays, 1 p.m. The MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. $9-$19. muccc.org.