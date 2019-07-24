Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
July 24, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

THEATER | 'Macbeth' 

PHOTO BY KEN DAUER
  photo by Ken Dauer

This is the final weekend to check out the 20th anniversary production of Shakespeare in the Park, presented by the Rochester Community Players: Shakespeare Program. This year's selection is "Macbeth," the Bard's classic, cautionary tale about ambition and its bloody consequences. Set in medieval Scotland, the show follows Macbeth's downward spiral from hero to mass murderer, from contact with the meddling weird witches to the gory encouragement of his notorious wife, Lady Macbeth. Directed by Jean Gordon Ryon, literary associate and dramaturg at Geva Theatre Center, the show features set design by Ken Dauer that blends beautifully with the wooded-ringed environment of the bowl. Refreshments for purchase will be on site, and a limited number of benches are provided, but audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and bug spray.

Performances continue through Saturday, July 27, at 8 p.m. each night at Highland Park Bowl, 1137 South Avenue. A sign-language interpreted performance is scheduled for Friday, July 26. The show is free to attend, but donations are accepted. 234-7840; rochestercommunityplayers.org.

