Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

May 29, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

THEATER | 'Man of La Mancha' 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY ERIN GALLAGHER
  • PHOTO BY ERIN GALLAGHER

Is it naive to believe in the best of people? Dangerous Signs, an ASL performance group conceived at NTID, will attempt to answer this question with their performance of "Man of La Mancha." The musical, inspired by Cervantes' classic story "Don Quixote," includes a rather unlikely character: The author. Cervantes opens the show in jail; he and a fellow prisoner must play out his manuscript of the "mad" knight in order to save himself and those around him. Deaf and hearing actors, known as "voicers," will take to the Multi-use Community Cultural Center stage to inhabit this celebration of Spanish culture, justice, and honor. The musical will be performed in both ASL and spoken English.

Thursday, May 30 to Saturday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 2 at 2 p.m. The MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Ave. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students, and $15 at the door; muccc.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

More by Jessica Pavia

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
29 Thu
30 Fri
31 Sat
1 Sun
2 Mon
3 Tue
4
CDS Monarch Art Show @ CDS Monarch

CDS Monarch Art Show @ CDS Monarch

Ugly Art & Bad Poetry: The Joy of Imperfection @ The Yards

"Big Fish" (2003) @ Dryden Theatre

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Dish 2019

This Week's Issue

May 29- 4, 2019
Cover Story:
Growing Pains
Rochester is still developing as a bike-friendly city read more ...

By Jeremy Moule

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.