THEATER | 'Man of La Mancha' 

Is it naive to believe in the best of people? Dangerous Signs, an ASL performance group conceived at NTID, will attempt to answer this question with their performance of "Man of La Mancha." The musical, inspired by Cervantes' classic story "Don Quixote," includes a rather unlikely character: The author. Cervantes opens the show in jail; he and a fellow prisoner must play out his manuscript of the "mad" knight in order to save himself and those around him. Deaf and hearing actors, known as "voicers," will take to the Multi-use Community Cultural Center stage to inhabit this celebration of Spanish culture, justice, and honor. The musical will be performed in both ASL and spoken English.

Thursday, May 30 to Saturday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 2 at 2 p.m. The MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Ave. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students, and $15 at the door; muccc.org.