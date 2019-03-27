Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 27, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

THEATER | 'Miss Richfield 1981: Gender Fluids' 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

A few years ago Rochester's own "RuPaul's Drag Race" alum and beloved drag queen Mrs. Kasha Davis told CITY that one of her biggest influences was Minnesota-born queen Miss Richfield 19981. Kasha caught Miss Richfield's show three times while on vacation in Provincetown, and says she was struck by how campy, ridiculous, and fun the show was. "Her shtick is that she won a beauty contest in 1981," she says. For the second year in a row OFC Creations will present Miss Richfield 1981 to Rochester audiences; this time around, she'll be performing her new show, "Gender Fluids" at the Kodak Center. Her interactive performances blend storytelling, music, videos, hilarious improv, and of course, fabulous costumes, and her new material seeks non-binary answers for our complex world. The show also acts as OFC's annual fundraiser for Broadway Cares: Equity Fights Aids. Raffle tickets for select Broadway memorabilia will be available before the show.

Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30, at 8 p.m. at the Kodak Center Studio Theatre, 200 West Ridge Road. Tickets start at $32 and are available at ofccreations.com and all area Wegmans.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
27 Thu
28 Fri
29 Sat
30 Sun
31 Mon
1 Tue
2

Works on Paper from the Series: 16 Times 8 Equals One @ Lockhart Gallery at SUNY Geneseo

Opening reception....

“Mulligans” @ Out Alliance

Victorian Moments, 1819-1901 @ UR Rush Rhees Library

Victorian Moments, 1819-1901 @ UR Rush Rhees Library

History Stewart Weaver, UR History Dept.

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Annual Manual 2019

This Week's Issue

March 27- 2, 2019
Cover Story:
Downtown Rochester’s upward climb
What's happening, and what isn't read more ...

By Mary Anna Towler

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.