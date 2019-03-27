THEATER | 'Miss Richfield 1981: Gender Fluids' 

A few years ago Rochester's own "RuPaul's Drag Race" alum and beloved drag queen Mrs. Kasha Davis told CITY that one of her biggest influences was Minnesota-born queen Miss Richfield 19981. Kasha caught Miss Richfield's show three times while on vacation in Provincetown, and says she was struck by how campy, ridiculous, and fun the show was. "Her shtick is that she won a beauty contest in 1981," she says. For the second year in a row OFC Creations will present Miss Richfield 1981 to Rochester audiences; this time around, she'll be performing her new show, "Gender Fluids" at the Kodak Center. Her interactive performances blend storytelling, music, videos, hilarious improv, and of course, fabulous costumes, and her new material seeks non-binary answers for our complex world. The show also acts as OFC's annual fundraiser for Broadway Cares: Equity Fights Aids. Raffle tickets for select Broadway memorabilia will be available before the show.

Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30, at 8 p.m. at the Kodak Center Studio Theatre, 200 West Ridge Road. Tickets start at $32 and are available at ofccreations.com and all area Wegmans.