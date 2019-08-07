THEATER | 'Mrs. Warren's Profession' 

The subject of sex work is divisive, and lots of people have a knee-jerk disdain for it that's rooted in misogyny and control over women's bodies and labor. George Bernard Shaw's 1893 play "Mrs. Warren's Profession" reflects the playwright's stance that prostitution isn't caused by moral weakness but systemic failure and economic need, and Shaw allows his title character to speak about her own life and experiences. Set in Edwardian England, the dark comedy tells the story of young college graduate Vivie, who in getting acquainted with her mother, discovers that she is a madam and former prostitute, and grapples with the implications of these truths. This month, Classics Theater of Rochester will present the four-act play, directed by James Landers.

Thursdays through Saturdays, August 8-10 and August 15-17, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, August 11, at 2 p.m. MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. Advance tickets are $15 for adults ($17 at the door), and $13 for seniors and students ($15 at the door). muccc.org.