Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

August 07, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

THEATER | 'Mrs. Warren's Profession' 

By
click to enlarge choice_event1-61987f11f36e2815.jpg

The subject of sex work is divisive, and lots of people have a knee-jerk disdain for it that's rooted in misogyny and control over women's bodies and labor. George Bernard Shaw's 1893 play "Mrs. Warren's Profession" reflects the playwright's stance that prostitution isn't caused by moral weakness but systemic failure and economic need, and Shaw allows his title character to speak about her own life and experiences. Set in Edwardian England, the dark comedy tells the story of young college graduate Vivie, who in getting acquainted with her mother, discovers that she is a madam and former prostitute, and grapples with the implications of these truths. This month, Classics Theater of Rochester will present the four-act play, directed by James Landers.

Thursdays through Saturdays, August 8-10 and August 15-17, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, August 11, at 2 p.m. MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. Advance tickets are $15 for adults ($17 at the door), and $13 for seniors and students ($15 at the door). muccc.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
7 Thu
8 Fri
9 Sat
10 Sun
11 Mon
12 Tue
13

"Kinshasa Symphony: An Ode to Joy" @ Little Theatre

Gateways Music Festival Film Series....
Rochester Teen Film Festival 2019 @ Little Theatre

Rochester Teen Film Festival 2019 @ Little Theatre

Renegade Tour: Woven @ George Eastman Museum

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

August 7-13, 2019
Cover Story:
Intimacy director defines consent onstage
Intimacy director defines consent onstage read more ...

By Leah Stacy

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.