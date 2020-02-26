Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
February 26, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

THEATER | 'Natural Shocks' 

PHOTO BY JUSTIN RIELLY
  PHOTO BY JUSTIN RIELLY

Some readers may recall the "heartache and the thousand natural shocks" from Hamlet's third act soliloquy. In "Natural Shocks," a one-woman drama by Lauren Gunderson, the phrase refers literally to the protagonist hiding in the basement because of a tornado outside. Summer Sattora stars as Angela, who lets the audience in on the story of how she ended up in the aforementioned basement. Director Justin Rielly's Aspie Works theater company previously presented Sattora in the role in a charity reading in Spring 2018, though this is their first full production of the play. It's certainly not Aspie Works's first time on the MuCCC stage, with a long history of successful productions across a breadth of theatrical genres on Atlantic Avenue since 2013.

Thursday, February 27, through Saturday, February 29, at 7:30 p.m. Matinee Saturday, February 29, at 2 p.m. MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. Tickets $10 in advance, $12 at the door. muccc.org.

