THEATER | 'Newsies, The Musical' 

Based on the real newsboys' strike of 1899, "Newsies, The Musical" recounts how poor and orphaned teens worked together and took a stand against Hearst and Pulitzer, the most powerful publishers in the country. When the moguls raised distribution prices at the expense of the boys' already scanty profits, Jack Kelly — famously played by Christian Bale in the 1992 Disney film the production is based on — leads the newsies on a city-wide strike. The stage adaptation won the 2012 Tony Awards for Best Score and Best Choreography, and played on Broadway from 2012 to 2014. Following a national tour, the show comes to JCC CenterStage Theatre this week.

Saturday, July 20, 8 p.m.; Sunday, July 21, 2 p.m.; Tuesday, July 23 through Thursday, July 25, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 27, 2 and 8 p.m.; Sunday, July 28, 2 p.m. CenterStage Theatre of Rochester JCC, 1200 Edgewood Avenue. Tickets are $33, $29 for JCC members, and $20 for students. 461-2000; jcccenterstage.org.